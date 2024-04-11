Andrea M, from Paris, France, broke the Guinness World Record for hula hooping around the bum. She did the most hula hoop rotations around the bum for 55 minutes and 4 seconds. This impressive achievement shows how strong and determined she is. Andrea M, also known on social media as Hulamyhoop, is no stranger to breaking records. She previously held this title and has set other records, like the longest time performing a four hula hoop split. World's Smallest Washing Machine Built by India's Sai Tirumalaneedi, Gets Recognised by Guinness World Record (Watch Video).

View Andrea M’s Video of Hula Hooping Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)