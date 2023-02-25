Several social media posts claimed that the controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been released from jail and is now a free man. However, a fact check by Politifact stated that the ex-kickboxer is still in Romanian jail and is under investigation. Tate was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and exploitation on December 29. Andrew Tate Forced Women To Make Pornography To Sell Videos on OnlyFans, Allege Romanian Prosecutors.

Andrew Tate Released From Romanian Jail?

Social media posts have declared ex-kickboxer and online influencer Andrew Tate a free man, but he remains in Romanian custody and under investigation. https://t.co/0rBlOY1D73 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 25, 2023

