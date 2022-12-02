An unexpectedly horrible incident was caught on camera during a couple's wedding photoshoot at Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur, Kerala. An agitated elephant suddenly attacked its mahout, lifted him by his dhoti and tossed him with its trunk. The man rose to his feet in time before getting crushed by the jumbo and ran away. In the end, one can see the mahout's garments in the elephant's mouth. The video of the accident went viral online creating waves on the internet. Video: Elephant Goes on Rampage, Attacks People and Damages Bikes in Kerala’s Malappuram.

Take A Look At The Viral Clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Mojito (@weddingmojito)

