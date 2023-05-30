A strange incident happened at the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 pageant. A man ripped off the pageant winner's crown and threw it on the ground in the award ceremony at the LGBTQ+ beauty pageant in Brazil on Saturday. The man is the husband of Nathally Becker, who was the runner-up of the pageant. The angered husband ripped the pageant winner Emannuelly Belini's crown as his wife Nathally, stood second in the competition. Brazilian Government Declares Six-Month Health Emergency After Several Avian Influenza H5N1 Cases Found in Wild Birds.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Revolta na final do concurso Miss Brasil Gay 2023. Torcedor arranca coroa da vencedora e joga no chão durante a cerimônia de premiação. pic.twitter.com/rb6duFvAEn — Bruno Guzzo® (@brunoguzzo) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)