A recent viral video shows a sea lion charging at tourists in La Jolla, California. The incident took place on Sunday. The video shows the angry sea lion charging at tourists who were seen crowding the protected La Jolla Cove in San Diego. "Visitors at the beach are told to stay back from the animals who live in the area. The sea lions have been known to and caught on video attacking visitors before [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. People were seen screaming and running away as the angry sea lion approaches them. "Steppinng into their territory is not welcome [sic]," another user commented on the video. Bird Flu Outbreak in Peru: Avian Influenza H5N1 Kills Over 3,500 Sea Lions; Nearly Five Times As Previously Reported, Says Govt.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Moment angry sea lion CHARGES at tourists crowding protected La Jolla Cove in San Diego where visitors are told to stay at least 10FT away for their own safety: 'Everyone was screaming' Video shows a sea lion charging at tourists in La Jolla, California on Sunday pic.twitter.com/RlNa7l1L74 — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) July 25, 2023

