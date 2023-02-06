Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is often compared with Tennis legend Roger Federer for their resemblance. In the past we have seen many memes on internet regarding Arbaaz Khan's similar looks to Swiss Tennis maestro. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan posted a funny promotional video on his social media accounts and in that video the Bollywood actor 'played' Roger Federer. The funny video sees, Arbaaz Khan struggle to play tennis and narrate how 'he' became a 'tennis legend'. And the video ends with him saying, "maybe not everyone can become a tennis legend..."

Roger Federer Lookalike Arbaaz Khan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)