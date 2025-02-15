The Babu Banarasi Das Institute of Technology & Management recently released its placement details, including student salary packages. An X user, identified as Divyyy and claiming to be a student of the college, shared these details, along with the annual salary packages of several students, on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). According to the post, the college offers an annual package as low as INR 1.2 LPA, with the highest reaching 6.40 LPA. Expressing frustration, the user remarked, "My college did this. Bro, the security guard earns more than this". Netizens flocked to X to share hillarious reactions. One user humorously commented that arts students in their college earn more, while another quipped, "They didn’t even feel ashamed to share the placement details." In response, Divyyy replied, "Just tier-3 college things," followed by a crying emoji. Babu Banarasi Das Institute of Technology & Management college is a private institution approved by AICTE and affiliated with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. Lucknow University Students Create Huge Ruckus After Gatecrashing Wedding for Free Food, Hurl Crude Bombs When Hosts Object (Watch Videos).

Babu Banarasi Das Institute of Technology and Management College Placement Offers INR 1.2 LPA Annual Package

My College did this 🤡 Bro isse jyada to security guard kamata hai 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UAUqRFtbWj — Divyyy (@noobcoderr40) February 14, 2025

Netizens React

Isse jyada to mere college ke arts walein kma lete hain bhai. — Hamdan Bashar (@lukeburner_) February 15, 2025

Sharam bhi nhi aayi unhe ye dikhate hue 😭 — ADITYA  (@_aditya_100) February 14, 2025

harsh reality of Indian IT & beyond Tier-1 (Top 20) Indian Engineering graduate. That is why western world considers Indian IT to be janitors, probably rightly so. — Ashutosh (@ashutosh_agl) February 15, 2025

