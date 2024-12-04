A group of Lucknow University students disrupted a wedding ceremony at Ramadeen Singh Inter College near IT Crossing. They entered the venue uninvited and began dancing with the wedding procession. When the wedding guests protested, the situation escalated, leading to a violent clash. Reports suggest that bombs were hurled during the chaos, creating panic among attendees. The commotion spilt onto the streets, with disturbances continuing for nearly an hour from IT Crossing to Ramadeen Inter College. The incident occurred at Ramadeen Marriage Hall, which is under the Hasan Ganj police jurisdiction. Police forces have been deployed to maintain order, and further investigations are underway. Lucknow University Brawl Video: Punches, Slaps Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Groups at LU, UP Police Intervene.

Lucknow University Students Create Huge Ruckus After Gatecrashing Wedding

