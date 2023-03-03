Belgian content creator Ed is known for travelling around the world and learning the favourite dance moves from people. In one of his recent videos, he is seen being a part of an Indian wedding baraat. He dances to the typical shaadi music and shares the enthusiasm of wedding attendees as he matches the same energy and steps with the people. From young to old, he is just having the time of his life in this short clip. 'Sexiest Desi Girls in Town': Men Drape Saree and Dance to 'Desi Girl' Song For a Wedding Performance, Video Goes Viral.

Belgian Content Creator Ed Shakes a Leg With Baraatis:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed People (@ed.people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)