Who doesn’t love ice cream? More so, when you are going to get a scoop free! An iconic ice cream parlour in Bengaluru decided to have some fun with an offer to give a free scoop of ice cream to people who danced on their way into the shop. And the people didn’t disappoint. People started dancing as they arrived to enjoy their free scoop. A video montage of this promotion is too funny to be missed. Five Indian Ice-Cream Spots Named in List of '100 Most Iconic Ice-Creams' Worldwide, Check Their Popular Ice-Cream Flavours.

Check Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corner House Ice Creams (@cornerhouseicecreams)

