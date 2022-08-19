Homeowners denied accommodation to a Muslim Bengaluru woman hunting for houses, because of her religious faith. The woman Haifa shared a screengrab of her WhatsApp chat on Twitter that went viral that reads, "If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th." While some netizens pointed out that the woman should file a complaint with the police based on religious discrimination, some took the side of the owners and explained where the owners are coming from, saying that it is their preference whom they wish to deal with. Facing Discrimination Because of My Name & Religion, Alleges Former Hockey India Chief Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad.

Read The Viral Conversation:

If everyone is done celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, here is how I spent my Aug 15th. #bangalore #househunting pic.twitter.com/O81muhTi8w — Haifa (@HaifaZu) August 16, 2022

