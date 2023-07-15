A video has been doing rounds on the internet depicting a safari vehicle moving inside the jungle. Several moments later, a tiger can be seen approaching the vehicle out of blue, causing the women seated inside the open roof vehicle to panic. As the tiger growls towards the tourists, the women passengers can be seen pleading the driver to move saying, "Bhaiya, chalo chalo...ho gaya". The clip has gone viral on social media, though the whereabouts of this video are still unknown. Tamil Nadu: Tiger Spotted at a Tea Estate in Ooty, Video of Big Cat Roaming Freely Goes Viral.

Terrified Women Plead Safari Driver to Move on Sight of Tiger

