A video of a tiger being spotted in a tea estate in Tamil Nadu is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Twitter user vrundashankara, who said that that the big cat was spotted in her sister-in-law's relative’s tea estate in Ooty. The 45-send video clip shows a tiger roaming freely in a tea estate in Tamil Nadu's Ooty. "There is no animal as beautiful as tiger," she said in her post. Another user retweeted the tweet and said that there was a tiger in the gardens of Ooty seen in the recent months. Video: Tiger Seen Feasting on its Prey Near Golf Course In Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

Tiger in Avalanche Tea Estate, Ooty

Tiger Spotted in Tea Estate in Ooty

There was a tiger in the gardens of Ooty seen in the recent months. — Louvina Andrade (@LouvinaA) February 4, 2023

