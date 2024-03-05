On the occasion of the 108th birth anniversary of the esteemed former Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Babu, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a poignant tribute. Through a stunning sand art sculpture, Sudarsan pays homage to this beloved public figure, celebrating his enduring legacy. The lifelike depiction of Biju Patnaik in the sand sculpture stands as a testament to his profound impact on Odisha. Located on Puri Beach in Odisha, this masterpiece serves as a reminder of Biju Patnaik’s contributions to the state. World Wildlife Day 2024 Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Exhibits 50ft-Long Tiger Sculpture at Tadoba Festival To Celebrate the Day (View Pic).

View Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Tribute to Biju Patnaik

Tribute to A true legend #BijuBabu" on his birth anniversary. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/YPSKRaQgad — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 5, 2024

Biju Patnaik Birth Anniversary Sand Art Tribute

କଳିଙ୍ଗର ବୀରପୁତ୍ର ବିଜୁବାବୁ ଙ୍କୁ ଶତଶତ ନମନ । The tall man has been the most loved public figure from Odisha. My sand sculpture on the birth anniversary of #Bijubabu at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/YuA6nthH1F — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 5, 2024

