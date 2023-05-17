Billie Eilish's track ‘Happier than Ever’ has become the American singer's sixth song to cross one billion streams on Spotify. Billie Eilish has quite a few achievements at the age of 20 she has seven Grammys, a Golden Globe and Academy Award. Now her sixth song reaching a billion streams on Spotify says a lot. Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Others Attend Dua Lipa’s Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

“Happier Than Ever” by @BillieEilish has reached 1 BILLION streams on Spotify. It’s her 6th song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/L8j5AD1NKB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)