Some individuals find insects super fascinating, while others can’t even stand the thought of them. Recently, through Curtin-led research in Western Australia, Perth bushland discovered a new bee-zarre species of a native bee with a dog-like "snout." As per reports, the rare and astonishing discovery would add to current knowledge about our evolving biodiversity. The new species has been named Leioproctus zephyr. Man Fearlessly Carries Swarm of Bees on His Bare Arm in Viral Video That is Not For the Faint-Hearted.

Here's The Weird Native Bee Species With Dog-Like 'Snout':

Bizarre New Bee Species Discovered With Dog-Like Snout bestseries Specimen of new bee species, Leioproc... https://t.co/KgUhBLkiw7 pic.twitter.com/RPODMMEmlr — D.R.A. SANYA (@AkiolaRuben) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)