A man courageously transported a bee colony on his bare arm as he walked down a street in a viral video that grabbed millions of Twitter views. The old clip resurfaced again online, and it has left many in shock. It shows a man carrying thousands of bees on his arm quite comfortably. When the person recording the video asks him why he doesn't get stung by the bees, he replies, "They know their owner." Woman's Maternity Shoot With 10,000 Bees on Her Belly is Creating Buzz Online, But Know The Story Behind This Unique Idea (Check Viral Pics).

Watch The Viral Clip:

Man carries an entire bee colony on his arm by holding the queen in his fist 🎥: daniirodma pic.twitter.com/HuV10lAEv0 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 26, 2022

