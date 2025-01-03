In a rare and awe-inspiring sight, a black panther or melanistic leopard was spotted with its cub in the forests of Nayagarh, Odisha, on January 3. The sighting occurred in the dense and remote forests of Nayagarh, a region known for its rich biodiversity. The video was shared on social media by the Divisional Forest Officer. Melanistic leopards, often referred to as black panthers, are a rare variation of the regular leopard species caused by a genetic mutation that results in the animal's dark fur. Black Panther Spotted in Odisha’s Sundergarh Forest for the First Time (View Pics).

Rare Melanistic Leopard and Cub Seen in Nayagarh Forests

