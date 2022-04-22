Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK is making news again after a video of her dancing with her model friends at an event in Los Angeles has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Jennie can be seen dancing with model Adriana Mora at an event organized by a community-driven collectables project called I Like You, You’re Weird. Jennie was also seen partying with Fai Khadra, who is a close friend of Kendall Jenner. Fans are loving these videos and photos of Jennie; they are also saying that she looks delighted. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Graces Vogue Korea Magazine Covers, Shares a Bunch of Powerful Photos on Instagram!.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK - JENNIE | 제니 | (@ohmy.jennie)

