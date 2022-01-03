BLACKPINK's singer Jisoo turned 27 today, and lo, the fans can't keep calm! Blinks pulled out all stops for their favourite Jichu unnie. Jisoo took to Instagram to post a note along with her childhood photos, to thank all the blinks who have been sending their love and birthday greetings. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks. Love you guys," she captioned the post. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looks Chic, Bold and Edgy As She Turns Cover Girl for Elle India’s Latest Edition; Check Out Her Photoshoot Pictures!

Check Out Jisoo's Post, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)