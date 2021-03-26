Facing Existential Crisis, Try Breathing Exercises
The meme force is so strong with this crisis. #SuezBLOCKED pic.twitter.com/pgS9Ov1gbr
— Dylan Lineger (@DylanLineger) March 26, 2021
Salary Badha Re Baba
#SuezBLOCKED #Meme pic.twitter.com/j5k1fxNEhh
— 🛰️🛩️🗺️🌾🌱ⒿⒶⓎⒶⓃ 🇱🇰 (@jayan_sri) March 26, 2021
Touche!
Making my own #SuezBLOCKED memes now because why not.
This one is for all the net zero strategies. #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/uiyfbeU686
— Rajat Rai Handa (@rajatraihanda) March 26, 2021
Padh Lunga Bro
And yes one more meme...#SuezBLOCKED #suezcanel pic.twitter.com/iDpOJyOVCB
— Aqueel (@sluggard_A) March 26, 2021
Heee Hawww...Joke's On You!!
#Evergreen #SuezBLOCKED #UPSC2021 pic.twitter.com/HMdJC33p4a
— UPSC MEME & More (@MemeUpsc) March 26, 2021
The Haunting of 2020
best meme so far #SuezBLOCKED #suez #EVERGIVEN pic.twitter.com/B7WojE9t6x
— Ms Ever Given (@ever__given) March 26, 2021
Check First Point
Yep#SuezBLOCKED #Suez #Memes pic.twitter.com/ITnk35EBXI
— Buffy The Gammon Slayer 🟥🟧 (@ClairesOnAir) March 26, 2021
Time for Some Solution
Lo que en verdad pasó #Suez #SuezBLOCKED pic.twitter.com/WN14tVbcED
— Jesus Eduardo (@JesusEduard1123) March 26, 2021
But First Check What Led to The Situation *Wink, Wink*
No pasaran!
🤣 🤣#SuezBLOCKED #Suez pic.twitter.com/nbMZdp7i9D
— M Λ R K O (@mmuzek) March 26, 2021
