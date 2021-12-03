A Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector, on duty in Bengal’s Purulia station, saved the life of a woman who almost fell in the gap between the train and the platform as she lost her balance trying to get off a moving express train. The RPF sub-inspector, Bablu Kumar, comes running and pulls the woman onto the platform at the right time while several other people in the railway station are also seen rushing to help the woman, including a passenger who tries to jump to save her. The incident's CCTV footage was tweeted by Railways from RPF Adra Division's Twitter handle.

Watch The Video Here:

#Lifesavingact On 29.11.21 SI/Bablu Kumar of RPF Post Purulia saved the life of a lady passenger while she was trying to de-board & almost come in the gap between train & platform in running train no 22857 at Purulia station.@RPF_INDIA @sanjay_chander @zscrrpfser@ADRARAIL pic.twitter.com/qC5eHeDu45 — RPF Adra Division (@rpfserada) November 30, 2021

