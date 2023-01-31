British singer-songwriter Brocarde had married her “ghost” lover Edwardo on Halloween, and the wedding had an open invite to the living and the dead. She now claims that she had to consult a psychic due to relationship troubles with her invisible husband. The pair began couples counselling after Christmas as she explained that their relationship has been turbulent since they both have “strong personalities.”She claims that she is unable to handle Edwardo’s drama and is finding it difficult to assert her personal boundaries. Check out the video of their wedding ceremony here. Ghost Husband! British Singer Marries Invisible Lover, Claims That The Spook Ruined Her Honeymoon! See Haunting Pic & Video.

British Singer Brocarde, Who Married Edwardo on Halloween

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brocarde (@brocarde)

Watch The Video Of Their Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brocarde (@brocarde)

