A British singer Brocarde married a "ghost" husband on Halloween at The Asylum Chapel in London. The lady now claims that her spook lover ruined her honeymoon by allegedly drinking too much and making her pay for everything. As per reports, the woman tied the knot with the ghost man Edwardo after he came into her bedroom and sent "sensations" down her spine during a thunderstorm. The singer alleges their wedding was attended by Marilyn Monroe, Henry VIII and Elvis. Several netizens commented on her Instagram page in disbelief following the creepy story. Trust Issues With Toy! Brazilian Woman Who Married Rag Doll Claims Her Relationship is 'Hanging On A Thread' After Her Handmade Husband 'Cheated'.

Can't Boo-lieve It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brocarde (@brocarde)

British Singer Brocarde:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brocarde (@brocarde)

