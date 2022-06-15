K-pop band BTS is all over the internet for their announcement to go on a hiatus as a group on Tuesday, 14 June. The septet passed on the decision during the annual Festa Dinner 2022, which was expected to be a fun get-together. In the hour-long video, the members also drank, ate, joked and reflected on their good old memories. After the news, ARMY got emotional and poured their hearts on social media platforms. The Bangatn boys promised to 'return someday' as they wanted to focus on their individual careers right now. BTS Members Announce Hiatus At Annual Festa Dinner to Focus on Solo Pursuits, Promises of 'Returning Someday'.

ARMY Gets Emotional After BTS' Announces Hiatus

I’m so proud of you guys, u know army always support and love you 💜 Peluk online🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂🫂 THANK YOU BTS ARMY FOREVER BANGTAN FOREVER#방탄의_수고는_아미가_알아pic.twitter.com/DQMBhDQjkx — Anes (@Goodgirlaness) June 14, 2022

Check Out This Heartwarming Compilation By A Fan

BTS Forever!

💌Dear BTS, our Bangtan, I do understand. In fact, it breaks my heart that u hold it in for so long. It takes a great courage to put yourself first. Specially ahead the ones that u love. Grow, reinvent, do whatever, and comeback. We'll be waiting. Always. The best is #YetToComepic.twitter.com/dgoeeavRr8 — kay⁷ 🦀 APO BANGPO (@k7hiphoplover) June 14, 2022

So Wholesome

I can't get over this moment its just too precious and so Bangtan 😭 pic.twitter.com/tLMrM12aQr — Anjaan⁷❖ ᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ🐙 (@JinJaaan) June 14, 2022

BTS Goes On A Break, Again

armys we will be more busy supporting bangtan solo proj like hobi solo album & jhope lollapalooza , tae in the soop with wooga squad + album , suga , namjoon, jungkook , jimin seokjin album or collab , actor jin? run bts cb , bts and army forever 💜 pic.twitter.com/1nDTnwZZzc — MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹 stream proof (@seokjinmylabsss) June 15, 2022

