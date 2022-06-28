BTS' Jin broke the internet by flaunting his friendship tattoo by posing shirtless. After displaying his hot avatar, Kim Seokjin has returned to being adorable again. The foodie's latest Instagram post has created a stir on social media, with the desi Bangtan ARMY claiming that he is eating an Indian Dish, Dosa. While some fans say that it was a Galchi or hairtail fish, the longest fish found in Aisa and loved by Koreans. At first glance, the presentation of the cuisine can deceive anyone, making them believe that it is Dosa. BTS' Jin Is Quite a Food Lover! Kim Seokjin's Instagram Posts Are a Proof That He Is a Big-Time Foodie (View Pics).

Jin Is Enjoying Dosa Or Galchi?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Here's What The ARMY Says

