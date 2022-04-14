BTS ARMY is woke and well updated about all the past and current news about their beloved Bangtan boys. But who knew that some social media users can find a connection between the Princess of Wales and K-Pop singer Jungkook? Well, the latest viral Twitter trends show how Princess Diana is connected to the Golden Maknae. A fan account shared an uncanny similarity between both the icons that say that Diana’s day of passing was just a day before Jungkook’s birthday. Moreover, some online users also pointed out facts and reasons about the behavioural similarities, dressing style and much more that connects the two of them! BTS’ Jungkook Influences McDonald’s With Unique Instagram Username, See How Golden Arches Followed Golden Maknae’s Footsteps!

This is SHOCKING!

ARMY's Reincarnation Story

please this whole conversation almost convinced me that jk is actually the 2nd life of princess diana💀 pic.twitter.com/yXrZB0qL9v— lunox• (@mymochiss) April 13, 2022

What Do You Think?

y’all are reaching so far for this princess diana reborn as jungkook theory PLS BTS RELEASE THE ALBUM 😭 pic.twitter.com/UzdiseDLm1 — ⁷ saw bts 4x. (@1800RKIVE) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)