TMA or The Fact Music Awards 2022 took place on October 8 which celebrated the best of K-pop and other Korean music albums. Not a shocker as BTS band bagged many awards for their outstanding performance in Korean music industry! To name a few, the Bangtan boys won Global Fan N Star, Idol + Popularity, Fan N Star Choice award among other. But the highlight of the show was BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon's speech where he gave special reference to the ARMY saying. "We love you, we miss you, we wanna play with you, we wanna see you, we wanna touch you, we wanna feel you." The aww-dorable moment had the BTS ARMY in frenzy! Check out their reactions to the cute reference by Namjoon! BTS on TMA 2022: ARMYs Can’t Get Enough of the K-Pop Group As They Enter the Stage Looking Statuesque (View Tweets)

BTS ARMY Reacts to Namjoon's Special Reference at TMA 2022

“We want to have some fun with you, we want to touch you, and we want to feel you too.” - Namjoon to ARMYs during their award speech - 😭😭😭😭😭😭#BTSOnTMA2022 BTS BTS BTS LET'S GET IT FOR BTS BTS PAVED THE WAY pic.twitter.com/nFOJsr800N — Berry ||Taehyung's thighs||😩 (@taehyungeditz) October 9, 2022

Am I Alive..?

namjoon i don't know how to say it but you're the most beautiful, humble , sweet and thoughtful person i've ever seen inside and out ..sometimes i think to myself that i don't do much for you and to appreciate the totally of who you are ..#RM #Namjoon #방탄소년단#방탄소년단RM pic.twitter.com/wVFmZ8Tz2A — ʲᵒᵒⁿᵈⁱᵃʳʸ (@Nousseiba09) October 8, 2022

Therapy, Huh?

Namjoon's eye smile gave me butterflies. pic.twitter.com/IN5OqThd4x — nir⁷ (@naivechaos_) October 8, 2022

Love, Love

SO IN LOVE WITH NAMJOON <//3 pic.twitter.com/2IQD1wcZqg — ⋆ (@namuclover) October 8, 2022

Moment to Remember!

"ARMY, we know you didn't sleep voting for us." ㅡ 221008, Kim Namjoon TFMA speech pic.twitter.com/gbA2SJYAfM — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | thesis ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)