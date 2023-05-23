BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently attended Naomi Campbell's birthday party. Alongside Kim, BLACKPINK's Lisa could also be seen in Naomi Campell's birthday party. Both K-Pop artists are seen posing with Naomi Campbell. "LOOK AT HIM HE IS SO GORGEOUS [sic]," a user commented on one of the pictures of Kim Taehyung. Another user wrote, "MOST HANDSOME MAN ALIVE [sic]." Check out the stylish pictures of BTS V and BLACKPINK's Lisa at Naomi Campbell's birthday party. BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns in Bow-Themed Dress at Her 'Sweet 26' Birthday Bash; Check Out Stylish Pics of the Korean Rapper!

Kim Taehyung at Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party:

 

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Style Statement:

 

The Stylish Trio Posing at the Party:

 

Cute Description of BTS V by a Fan:

 

Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa Strike a Pose:

 

