BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently attended Naomi Campbell's birthday party. Alongside Kim, BLACKPINK's Lisa could also be seen in Naomi Campell's birthday party. Both K-Pop artists are seen posing with Naomi Campbell. "LOOK AT HIM HE IS SO GORGEOUS [sic]," a user commented on one of the pictures of Kim Taehyung. Another user wrote, "MOST HANDSOME MAN ALIVE [sic]." Check out the stylish pictures of BTS V and BLACKPINK's Lisa at Naomi Campbell's birthday party. BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns in Bow-Themed Dress at Her 'Sweet 26' Birthday Bash; Check Out Stylish Pics of the Korean Rapper!

Kim Taehyung at Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party:

kim taehyung at naomi campbell’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/ACTzUmQOw9 — taehyung thinker (@vanteficient) May 23, 2023

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Style Statement:

Kim taehyung always serve and ATE pic.twitter.com/pnb9GuPAsy — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) May 23, 2023

The Stylish Trio Posing at the Party:

Cute Description of BTS V by a Fan:

Kim Taehyung is definitely God’s most favorite child! The visuals is out of this world and it just hits you hard in the gut! It leaves you breathless but you keep coming back for more! Borahae Taehyung We love you Taehyung#TAEHYUNGxCELINE pic.twitter.com/4fA0hGL0dU — CezforTae✨ (@Cez123092) May 23, 2023

Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa Strike a Pose:

