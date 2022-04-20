BTS' songwriter and vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung has already broken tons of records in the past. This time Tae Tae has achieved a new feat reportedly, by becoming the fastest person who gained 40 million followers in just 135 days on Instagram. Some fan handles on Twitter, shared the information with the fans. The wind prince has forty-six posts in his account which are no less than a treat for the ARMY! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Have A Look:

Kim Taehyung became the Fastest Person Ever to surpass 40M followers on Instagram History pic.twitter.com/mtOK40Ascs — daily tae praise  (@dailytaepraise) April 19, 2022

Watch Official Video Of Winter Bear by V

