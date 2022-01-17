It's not uncommon for BTS to smash world records now! Ever since the Bangtan Boys opened their individual Instagram accounts, they have consistently been on headlines. Earlier this week, V aka Kim Taehyung became the first Asian celebrity ever to have four Instagram posts that have more than 17 million likes. Moreover, V is also the first, fastest, and only Asian act to reach 18 million likes on Instagram with his pet dog Yeontan’s post. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Mellow Song 'Christmas Tree' is Now On No.1 Spot on Japan iTunes.

