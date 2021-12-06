Bighit Music has announced that the famous K-Pop band BTS will be taking their second 'official extended period of rest since 2019' following a hectic 2021 to rest and recharge the creativity. As stated in the message, the boys will be spending the holidays with their families for the first time since their debut, and the group will prepare for their upcoming concert and album that will mark the beginning of a “new chapter.” Also, during the break time, BTS will focus on preparing for their upcoming in-person concert in March in Seoul. With their Permission to Dance on stage concerts and then the 2021 Jingle Ball, the well-known septet has officially concluded the year with a bang.

Check Out The Full Statement Below:

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)