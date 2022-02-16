Fans edits of the Korean boy band, BTS is a very common scenario these days. As there are numerous videos online that sees Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook grooving to desi beats. Now, while scrolling the web we bumped into a new edit of BTS that sees the Bangtan Sonyeondan dancing to Alia Bhatt's song "Dholida" from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, we bet, the clip is so cool that even Alia would go gaga over it. BTS X Samantha’s Pushpa Item Song 'Oo Antava Maava' Is LIT AF! Watch RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook’s Groove in Viral Fan Edit.

BTS x Dholida:

