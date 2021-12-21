2021 was a year of good tidings for BTS as they released record-breaking singles like "Butter" and "Permission to Dance". Furthermore, now the latest mind-boggling photos from BTS‘s GQ Korea January 2022 edition are taking the internet by storm. The special edition of 'GQ Korea' had featured 8 unique cover versions, including individual member versions as well as a group version. The global K-Pop group is showcasing a range of pieces from the spring/summer January 2022 collection by 'Louis Vuitton'.

GQ Korea's BTS Special

