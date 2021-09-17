Cadbury never fails to stump us with its beautiful, real-time advertisements and this time isn't different. Though they went an extra mile, oozing nostalgia among Indians, who are absolutely loving the much-needed long overdue twist to the old cricket advertisement. The new Cadbury Dairy Milk ad features a woman playing cricket and a man celebrating with the chocolate after she hits the ball out of the field. It's a replica with a twist to Cadbury Dairy Milk's years' old ad which had a male cricketer hitting a shot and a female fan invading the pitch, dancing with the chocolate. Cadbury launched this under their campaign called 'Good Luck Girls' which celebrates the success stories of women empowerment. Netizens are in complete awe of this moment as they took to the micro-blogging site to express their 'goosebumps' moment.

Truly. The Real Taste of Life! 💯 https://t.co/arzVsHvoLk — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 17, 2021

This is so, so good❤❤❤ And that background music to serve as the reminder #Wellplayed https://t.co/zZRrsmA1Sv — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) September 17, 2021

