Trial runs for Mumbai Metro Line 4 began on Monday, September 22, between Cadbury Junction and Gaimukh, marking a historic moment exactly 172 years after the first Mumbai-Thane train journey. The trial stretch, from Gaimukh to Vijay Garden along Ghodbunder Road, was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Gaimukh station, equipped with two sidings, an island platform, and a stabling line, hosted the first trial train on the Up line, with multiple crossovers on the viaduct facilitating operations. Video footage of the trial run surfaced on social media, showing the CM and Deputy CM aboard the decorated metro train. Deputy CM Shinde highlighted the remarkable coincidence of the trial starting on the anniversary of the first Mumbai-Thane train in 1853. Mumbai Metro Line 4 Update: Trial Runs on Green Line Between Cadbury Junction and Gaimukh in Thane To Begin Today (Watch Video).

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Trial Runs Begin Between Cadbury Junction and Gaimukh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What's Hot Thane™ | Aarti Pawar (@whatshotthane)

Metro Line 4 Trials Start Exactly 172 Years After First Mumbai-Thane Train Journey

Dy CM Shinde points out an interesting coincidence. "The first train from Mumbai to Thane ran on Sept 22, 1853. Today, exactly after 172 years, trial run of another mass transport system starts." @HT_Mumbai — Shailesh Gaikwad (@shailesh505) September 22, 2025

