Trial runs on Thane's Cadbury Junction-Gaimukh section of Mumbai Metro Line 4 will commence today, September 22, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar likely to flag off the runs. The opening of the Gaimukh-Cadbury Junction segment marks the first phase of Metro Line 4, with subsequent phases to follow, opening the other segments. The commencement of trials marks the first phase of operations for the 32.3-km-long Metro Line 4, also called the Green Line, and its extension, Metro 4A. The corridor will eventually connect Wadala to Kasarvadavali via Ghatkopar, providing a crucial link between Mumbai and the eastern suburbs. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has set itself a year-end target for opening passenger services. Mumbai Metro Line-11: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Construction of 17.51 km Metro Line From Anik Depot-Wadala to Gateway of India With Financial Provision of INR 23,487.51 Crore.

Mumbai Metro Line 4 Update

