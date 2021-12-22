If you ever find out bright, dangly, shiny things hanging off branches from your Christmas Tree then there is a hundred percent chance that it is not a normal Xmas ornament. It could be your furry friend who is fascinated by your Christmas tree. It’s a fact that there’s a known love-hate relationship between cats and Christmas trees. Cats sure do look sweet, though, when they’re peeking out from the branches, curled around the trunk, or otherwise involved with a holiday tree. Some Twitterati shared the curious bond between kitty and Xmas tree and you are definitely going to love the videos of the furry purry creature.

If Your Cat Hates Christmas Tree, Then Watch This Video:

You don't have to hide this Christmas tree from the cats! 🐱🎄 pic.twitter.com/2tgMT2X3CA — Hosico cat (@Hosico_cat) December 14, 2021

Cat Obsess Over Christmas Tree!

There Are Cats That Simply Can't Get Enough Of The Xmas Tree

Christmas cats.... 16 december.... When brother try to show sister how to have fun we think this family will not have a christmas tree at christmas day....🙄😁😉 pic.twitter.com/0qB4Xhkvkp — Independence (@Indenpendence0) December 16, 2021

Awwww, Kitty!

My mom sent me this pic of our 19 year old cat sleeping under their Christmas tree 🥺 excuse me while I SOB pic.twitter.com/SX5cJTv8Ba — zoey 🕊 (@frogindisguise) December 18, 2021

But Where Is The Cat?

Here are some more cats from our Cat Christmas Tree. Toffee&Candy🎄❤️🐈‍⬛🎄❤️🐈🎄 pic.twitter.com/2ScthbGsY8 — Toffee and Candy (@ToffeeandCandy2) December 19, 2021

Can Cats And Christmas Trees Co-Exist?

What Is She Searching Exactly?

Christmas cats.... 19 december.... If you have a cat you shoud know what can happen when you try to have your christmas tree in away from problem.....🤗😚 pic.twitter.com/xtgdmeiAXk — Independence (@Indenpendence0) December 19, 2021

Hi Nugget!

Meet Nugget! He is a cuddly cat who likes sleeping in cozy spots. He sleeps in any box he can squeeze himself into. He sleeps in his very own tent. Right now his favorite place to be is in the Christmas tree. He doesn’t cause any damage, so they just let him be. pic.twitter.com/gmawp40mdp — I’ve Pet That Cat (@IvePetThatCat1) December 21, 2021

Cats Are Sneaky!

cat in christmas tree pic.twitter.com/21McLSii5n — chloë 🔪 (@parisakamalism) December 19, 2021

