“Manike Mage Hithe” song is the flavour of the season. The viral Sinhala song that turned singer, Yohani into an internet sensation overnight is on everyone’s mind. And actress Madhuri Dixit is the latest to join the bandwagon of social media personalities grooving on “Manike Mage Hithe”. After all, who could escape the charm of catchy lyrics of “Manike Mage Hithe”! Madhuri took to Instagram to share a video where she is looking lovely in traditional attire, fully decked up with jewellery and flowers in her hair. The Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood writes, “Coz I love this song” followed by a red heart! Lyrics of 'Manike Mage Hithe' Song by Yohani and Satheeshan with English Translation! Watch The Viral Sri Lankan Song With Subtitles.

Watch Madhuri Dixit Groove on Catchy Lyrics of “Manike Mage Hithe”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Manike Mage Hithe - Official Cover Video- Yohani & Satheeshan

