Charlie Hebdo Magazine Cover Recreates George Floyd Killing

Here Are Some Of The Twitter Reactions:

Lol! This was what Charlie Hebdo did in France.Linking Meghan with the George Floyd narrattive. So apt! So to the point!. The cover reads: 'Why Meghan left Buckingham Palace', 'Because I couldn't breathe'. @DavidLammy @_NatashaDevon @lbc pic.twitter.com/httU68NL1l — Andrew_InStreatham (@Andrew_InStre) March 13, 2021

Fury as Queen depicted kneeling on Meghan neck in Charlie Hebdo cartoon https://t.co/acWPCukY9K via @MetroUK pic.twitter.com/8hdEX85Wnd — Hardly News (@Hardly26375072) March 13, 2021

via @PerilOfAfrica #Media Charlie Hebdo: Magazine condemned for parodying Meghan Markle’s racism concerns and George Floyd murder https://t.co/LdugdDtZhU — Martha Leah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) March 13, 2021

So Charlie Hebdo just published this pic of the queen kneeling on Meghan’s neck pic.twitter.com/9mkYjHkH6m — korky buchek (@kwabzz) March 13, 2021

