In a shocking video, students of Fatehpur’s Parashuram Umrao College are seen cheating using their mobile phones and slips in the presence of a teacher. The students were taking their BSc final year exams. The incident occurred on May 27, 2023. In the video, students are seen sitting in groups and exchanging cheating slips and using mobile phones while giving their exams. ChatGPT for Cheating in Exam! Accused in TSPSC Paper Leak Case Used OpenAI Chatbot to Get Answers After Obtaining Question Papers Illegally, Say Report.

Students in Parashuram Umrao College Caught Cheating on Camera:

