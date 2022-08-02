A vlogger named Tizi in China is under police probe after his video of eating and roasting the Great White Shark went viral on the internet. In China, they are listed as protected. Illegal possession can lead to a five-to-10-year prison term.

View Tweet:

A Chinese influencer is under police investigation after a clip of her roasting and eating a great white shark went viral.https://t.co/3c2sI19gpN pic.twitter.com/CuWNbgpCQa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 2, 2022

