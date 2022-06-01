A 6-feet long cobra snake sat on the signal panel at the Ravtha Road station of Kota division on the Delhi-Mumbai railroad at around 5 am. In the picture that is going viral on social media, the railway officer who was operating the panel room can be seen sitting down on the table kept behind out of fear on seeing the snake. It however did not affect train services on the busy section. Station is thronged by thousands of engineering/medical aspirants daily.

Check Tweet:

A six feet Cobra sneaked on the table of railway officer at Panel room of Ravtha Road (RDT), Kota Division. It however did not affect train services on the busy section. Station is thronged by thousands of engineering/medical aspirants daily pic.twitter.com/4F0SNoZ1TR — Deepak Kumar Jha (@journalistjha) June 1, 2022

