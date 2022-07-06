Comedian Samay Raina's recent tweet sparked a lot of anger on Twitter, with netizens slamming him online! The comedian cracked a joke about abortion, and surely the insensitive humour didn't go down well with anyone. Netizens reverted to the tweet as "Where is the joke". After getting lambasted, Raina stood by his original tweets and said he was being ironic. Cleary, a stereotypical and sexist pun about women being controlling and wanting autonomy over their bodies is not funny. Randeep Hooda's Old Video Making a Crass And Sexist Joke On Former UP CM Mayawati Goes Viral.

Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 5, 2022

