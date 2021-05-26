An old video of Randeep Hooda goes viral where he makes a crass and sexist joke on former UP CM Mayawati. It is in extremely bad taste and shows the actor in poor light. Hooda is vocal about animal rights on his social media account but it seems to make crass remarks on women doesn't rattle him much.

Check out the old Randeep Hooda video on Mayawati.

if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53 — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) May 25, 2021

