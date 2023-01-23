In a bizarre incident that took place in Indonesia, a crocodile returned the body of a child who drowned in a river. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 11-second video clips shows the crocodile carrying the child's body on its back after his family failed to find it. The incident took place in Indonesia's Muara Jawa. According to a report in Gulf Today, the body of the child was pulled out of the Mahakam River in Indonesia's East Kalimantan region. The deceased child has been identified as Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya (4). The video shows the crocodile returning the body to the search and rescue team and immediately disappearing into the riverbed. Dragon’s Breath: Viral Video Trend of Consuming Candies Dipped in Liquid Nitrogen Affects 25 Kids in Indonesia; Warning Issued.

Watch Video:

ini videonya beredar di grup wa, anak tersebut hilang hari rabu, dan info warga sekitar, buaya tersebut mengantarkan anak itu ke permukaan. pic.twitter.com/FiXFxl0c6y — juple (@pentolrebuss) January 20, 2023

