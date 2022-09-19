A frightening video shows almost thousands of crocodiles "invading" a Brazilian beach, taking sun baths and crawling on the sea shore. The clip, with more than 10 million views, was shared by Twitter user Ken Rutkowski, a radio talk show host. The post has stunned many netizens. However, the truth behind the viral clip says that the "beach" is, in fact, a river bank. According to the website Newsweek, the deadly reptiles may also be caimans, which are more closely related to alligators than crocodiles. Moreover, with that many enormous reptiles located in one region, it is unsurprising that there are sometimes large concentrations in one area. Learn Amazing Facts About Crocodiles In Interest Of Saving These Endangered Species From Extinction.

Have A Look At The Viral Clip:

In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking pic.twitter.com/3xnkqHdoyl — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) September 15, 2022

