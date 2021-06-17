World Crocodile Day is celebrated on June 17th to raise awareness about the need to save these endangered species from extinction. Land encroachment, Dredging, pollution, culling and invasion of other aggressive species, can lead to mass-scale extinction of these reptiles. It was reported that more than half of the world’s 27 species of crocodiles face the danger of extinction due to human activity. The gharial, a distinctive long-nosed species that eat fish, in India, The Philippines crocodile and the Chinese alligator are on the critically endangered list and face the dire straits of being wiped out due to habitat destruction and being intensively farmed for meat and leather. Crocodiles are also culled in India, due to the human-crocodile conflict.

These semi-aquatic aggressive species are one of the most feared carnivorous on this planet. Crocodiles have been around for millions of years and unlike the dinosaurs, have managed to survive extinction. it is imperative that we save these species from being completely wiped out from the earth. Here are a few interesting facts to learn and share about crocodiles, so you are more aware of the need to save these species from certain doom.

There are 23 different Different Species of Crocodile in this world. Australia the land of Crocodile Dundee, is home to just two species – the freshwater crocodile, which is only found in the land down under, and also the estuarine crocodile. The other species are spread out throughout the planet across, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The Temperature of the crocodile egg determines the sex of the baby. If the temperature is less than 32 degrees Celsius, the baby crocodiles will be female and if it’s above that said temperature, then they will be expecting a male.

Salt-Water Crocodile is the biggest reptiles on earth and they can grow up to 20 feet 3 inches.

Crocodile tears is a real thing. Crocodiles produce tear while eating. They swallow too much air, which makes contact with their lachrymal glands - glands that produce tears. - and forces moisture out of their eyes.

The smallest crocodile on this planet is a is the dwarf crocodile also known as Osteolaemus Tetraspis. The medium adult length of these species is about 1.5 m (4.9 ft). The maximum length for this species is 1.9 m (6.2 ft).

