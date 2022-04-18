Sandara Park also known by her stage name Dara reunited with her K-Pop girl band 2NE1 at the Coachella music festival. She reunited with her fellow Ex- 2NE1 members Park Bom, Minzy, and CL after 6 Years. Fans were delighted to see the group for this special performance. The group performed their hit song ‘I Am the Best’, but that is not the only reason for them going viral. Mid-performance when Sandara Park kicked her feet in the air, her shoe went flying off and since then the video of the incident has gone viral garnering hilarious responses it has even become a GIF and gained upwards of 50,000 views on a single video.BTS Announces New Album, Shares Big News With Tagline 'We Are Bulletproof' That Will Release on June 10.

Check Out The Viral Video Here:

OMG the last picture~ this is the way how you lose your shoes 😂 pic.twitter.com/WxWVR2RILh — ``ลสคล♡凡兴 1ΞX0 ᴳᴬᴺᴬᴰᴬᴿᴬ (@zealot_eye) April 17, 2022

