I love the internet. No, not for the information because that is like walking on thin ice these days. I love the internet for its randomness. Okay, enough of philosophical making-sense statements. We love the internet for giving us a daily dose of funny memes. RN, #datingCompanies hashtag is trending and we do not know why (actually don’t care much) as long as these hilarious memes got us ROFLing!

Still a Maggi Lover?

Never date a guy from Maggie because he'll be done in 2 mins!#DatingCompanies — Ishank Sharma (@Ishankkkkkk) July 5, 2021

Take a Note, Please

Don't date someone from One Plus, because they will never settle. #datingCompanies — Her Rai-ness (@raidivya27) July 5, 2021

Awww

Date a girl from Disneyland and she will be your happiest place on earth. #datingcompanies — Anushka (@anushka_twt) July 5, 2021

HEHEHEEHE

Date a girl from McDonald's...No matter what you do she's always gonna 'love it'. 😊#datingCompanies — Shubham J 🇮🇳 (@Shubham69875081) July 5, 2021

Point Taken

#datingCompanies If you gonna date a guy from kurkure, she'll be like tedha hai per mara h — vamp_94 (@Arifkhan921) July 5, 2021

Okay, Then

Date someone from LIC, and they'll be with you zindagi ke saath bhi aur zindagi ke baad bhi! 💀#datingcompanies pic.twitter.com/0Dp8KwirRl — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@dramaticdude_) July 5, 2021

Makes Sense

If you date a person from Netflix, that person will super chill. #datingcompanies — Devesh Raj (@devish2) July 5, 2021

Take This Medal

Date a guy from Apple, and you never have to sell your kidney.#DatingCompanies — Mehul Fanawala (@mehulfanawala) July 5, 2021

K.

Date a girl from Nike and she'll always be like "just do it"#datingCompanies — देवांश शर्मा (@Devansh681) July 5, 2021

Forever and Ever

Date a guy from Fevicol, and he will stick with you forever.#datingCompanies — Mehul Fanawala (@mehulfanawala) July 5, 2021

Kya Samjhe Daya

Date a guy from whitehat jr., Kyuki unhe videsho se investor mil rahe he#datingCompanies — arko🪐 (@oyyarko) July 5, 2021

Uhm Uhm

If you date a guy from BMW. It will be the Ultimate Driving Machine. 😉😉#datingcompanies — Kamakshi Baluapuri (@KamakshiBaluap2) July 5, 2021

